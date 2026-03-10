The Business Times

Wall Street opens subdued as investors monitor US-Iran tensions 

Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 09:43 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 47771.43.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 47771.43. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Tuesday (Mar 10), following comments from US officials that suggested escalating hostilities in the Middle East, a day after US President Donald Trump hinted at an early end to the war.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.6 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 47,771.43. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 6,796.56​, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 27 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 22,722.939 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    US stocks

