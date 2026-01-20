The Business Times

Wall Street slides as US-Greenland standoff knocks sentiment

    • The S&P 500 lost 94.67 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 6,843.59 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 385.24 points, or 1.64 per cent, at 23,130.15. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 10:43 PM

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply lower on Tuesday (Jan 20), as investors were spooked by renewed tariff threats from President Donald Trump against Europe over control of Greenland.

    At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.07 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 48,706.26.

