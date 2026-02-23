Walmart will pay out 121% of annual bonuses to US corporate staff

E-commerce is fuelling the retailer’s expansion and is set to be its main growth driver going forward

Walmart has had a strong run in recent years, attracting cost-conscious consumers with low prices and a wide product assortment. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENTONVILLE, Arkansas] Walmart’s bonuses for US corporate staff will once again surpass their target, a reflection of the retailer’s strong performance and share gains.

It will pay US corporate employees 121 per cent of their eligible bonuses next month, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News. That amount is similar to last year’s 122 per cent. Bonuses, which max out at 125 per cent at Walmart, are calculated based on both individual and company’s performance.

A Walmart spokeswoman declined to comment further. This marks at least the third consecutive year for the metric to come in higher than the goal, which is 100 per cent.

The retailer has had a strong run in recent years, attracting cost-conscious consumers with low prices and a wide product assortment. Walmart’s online operations, particularly fast delivery, has broadened its appeal to wealthier households seeking convenience. Walmart’s market value hit US$1 trillion for the first time this month, as new chief executive officer John Furner takes over to lead the company into a new era of artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company offered a conservative outlook for the new fiscal year due to the shaky macroeconomic environment. Shares rose 0.7 per cent at the open in New York on Monday after gaining 10 per cent year to date through Friday’s close and 23 per cent last year.

Walmart’s sales grew 5 per cent over the past fiscal year, adding more than US$30 billion to its top line, while profit rose at a higher pace thanks to its advertising, membership and other non-retail businesses. Still, Amazon.com just overtook Walmart to become the biggest global company by revenue.

E-commerce has been fuelling Walmart’s expansion and is expected to be its main driver of growth going forward. Digital sales represented about 23 per cent of Walmart’s US sales during the last quarter – a record – according to a separate memo sent to staff. The company delivered 8.6 billion units via same- or next-day delivery, which was another record.

Many companies are currently holding their annual compensation conversations with staffers. Some of Walmart’s peers have signalled belt-tightening, with Home Depot making requirements for managers’ bonus payouts more strict. BLOOMBERG