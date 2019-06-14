You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS

Warburg Pincus-backed ESR shelves major HK IPO

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

LOGISTICS real estate developer ESR Cayman Ltd on Thursday pulled what would have been the largest Hong Kong listing so far this year, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, had planned to raise between US$1.16 billion and US$1.24 billion.

The people said ESR had targeted a relatively aggressive valuation which had made the deal a hard sell amid challenging market conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Demand was too weak in the current market and Warburg Pincus would decide later whether to relaunch the deal, one of the people said. It was unclear how long the deal would be pulled for, both sources said.

ESR, which manages a range of property-focused funds and vehicles as well as its own directly held property investments, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had been due to price its IPO on Thursday and begin trading in Hong Kong on June 20.

The sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said the deal had not been significantly affected by the ongoing political unrest in Hong Kong because the firm was focused on global investors, not chinese family-and-friend-type investors.

However, one said mass street protests would not help the overall financial markets in the city.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in the southern Chinese territory this week over a planned extradition agreement with mainland China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.8 per cent at one point on Thursday, following Wednesday's 1.7 per cent fall.

Seven shareholders were selling shares in the IPO, including Warburg Pincus unit WP OCIM, Goldman Sachs unit Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd, and e-commerce firm JD.com Inc's Jingdong Logistics Group Corp.

CLSA and Deutsche Bank are joint sponsors for the IPO. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Singapore, UK ink deals to deepen cooperation between both financial hubs

Lippo Malls Indonesia Reit prices US$250m bond at 7.25%; issued below par

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

Auditor raises going concern doubts about Viking Offshore Marine

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening