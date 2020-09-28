Wariness among Reit managers, trustees as contentious merger proposals move forward

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THIS past week, there were at least three corporate announcements that would have piqued the interest of investors following the spate of real estate investment trust (Reit) mergers in the local market.
The strangest one, in my view, was from the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes