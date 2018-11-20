You are here

Waste treatment firm China Jinjiang Environment wins project worth some 330m yuan

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 7:38 PM
WASTE treatment firm China Jinjiang Environment Holding on Tuesday said that it has secured a concession from a local government to construct, own and operate a waste-to-energy facility located in Leting County, Hebei Province, with the project bearing an estimated total investment cost of about 330 million yuan (S$65.5 million).

The group will construct, own and operate the facility for a total concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of construction, which includes an operation period of 28 years from the date of commencement of commercial operation.

The construction should be completed at the end of 2020.

The facility has a total designed waste treatment capacity of 450 tonnes per day for municipal solid waste, 100 tonnes per day for other types of solid waste, and 60 tonnes per day for sewage.

The investment will be funded through a combination of bank borrowings and internal resources.

Shares of China Jinjiang Environment closed unchanged on Tuesday at S$0.45. 

