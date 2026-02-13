Watch this space: Analysts upbeat on Singapore’s new space agency, but see no near-term lift for stocks 

ST Engineering and local telcos are among the expected potential beneficiaries

Developed by ST Engineering, the TeLEOS-1 is Singapore's first commercial earth-observation satellite. PHOTO: BT FIL.E

[SINGAPORE] The formation of the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) marks a pivotal step in the Republic’s push to strengthen its position in the global space economy.

But although analysts are optimistic about its long-term structural potential, they warn against expecting an immediate boost to corporate earnings or share prices.

Announced on Feb 2, the agency that will spearhead Singapore’s national space ambitions will come into being on Apr 1 under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).