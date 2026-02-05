‘We want to be a dominant player’: DBS targets S$100 billion in cross-border flows by 2030

The lender plans to roll out same-day outbound remittances from China by the second half of 2026

The lender's consumer cross-border flow volumes have grown by 15 per cent year on year since 2022. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS is aiming to reach S$100 billion in consumer cross-border flows in its core markets by 2030, and doubling its market share to 20 per cent, said Sanjoy Sen, group head of consumer banking, in an interview with The Business Times.

“We see cross-border (payments) being a very important part of our Asia business, and we want to be a dominant player in this area,” he said.

Growing this segment is less about earning fees and more about being “driven by consumer needs”, he added, when asked whether charges on cross-border transactions were a key driver of the S$100 billion target.