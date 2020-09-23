You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SIA - AFP.jpg
Singapore Airlines racked up S$71 million in fuel hedging losses for the quarter to June.
PHOTO: AFP

THE pain being felt by the aviation sector is global, and Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its top brass should not be unfairly penalised for factors that are beyond their control. But some of the hits that SIA has taken could have been reduced or even avoided.

Take, for instance, SIA's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 07:17 AM
Consumer

Nike smashes revenue, profit estimates on North America online boom

[BENGALURU] Nike Inc easily beat analysts'estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, powered by online...

Sep 23, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday with state attorneys general about removing a...

Sep 23, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

Feuding minority shareholder agrees to exit India's Tata group

[MUMBAI] The largest minority shareholder in India's massive Tata group announced late Tuesday that it would exit...

Sep 23, 2020 07:01 AM
Garage

TransferWise posts fourth year of profit; net profit twice that of last FY's

PAYMENTS firm TransferWise's earnings for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have more than doubled from the year-...

Sep 23, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

[MUMBAI] The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India climbed to 26 late on Tuesday, with around...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.