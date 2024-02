UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong says: “Yes, if the family members are interested, they’re more than welcome. But I think they need passion, they need love, and they need the desire to be part of the team."

MEMBERS of UOB’s controlling Wee family are “more than welcome” in the bank’s succession plans, but only if they have the passion and interest to be part of the team, said UOB chief executive officer (CEO) Wee Ee Cheong.

“Yes, if the family members are interested, they’re more than welcome. But I think they need passion, they need love, and they need the desire to be part of the team,” he said, in response to questions on succession planning at a media briefing on Thursday (Feb 22) for...