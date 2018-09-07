You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wee Hur acquires office building in Adelaide for student housing

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:13 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

WEE Hur Holdings has, through Wee Hur PBSA Master Trust, acquired a freehold office building in Adelaide, Australia for A$9.275 million.

The Master Trust was established by the company to undertake purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in Australia. Wee Hur has a holding of 68.45 per cent in the Master Trust.

Located at 124 Waymouth Street in the Adelaide Core precinct of the central business district, the property is a freehold, three-storey office building with a site area of approximately of 1,836 square metres. The group intends to redevelop the property into student accommodation with about 721 beds.

Wee Hur added that the property has good access to public transport, is in close proximity to a number of city amenities including parks and gardens, entertainment facilities, educational facilities, libraries and a mall. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The purchase will be paid in cash and will be funded through a mix of internal resources and bank borrowings.Wee Hur said: "The proposed acquisition is in line with the group strategy to venture into Australian focused PBSA with the aim of collecting passive recurring rental income."

Companies & Markets

Deadline to accept offer for Wheelock Properties extended to Sept 21

Malaysia shares close higher on Friday

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

Soilbuild Reit seeking to acquire 2 Australia properties in bid to enter Aussie market

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit units down 2.6% after manager prices S$452m placement at S$2.54 per unit

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

colin-rp-7.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Consumer

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

file71sc99iws4pnb0qq4f5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening