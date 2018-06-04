You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wee Hur property trust to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 6:43 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Wee Hur Holdings on Monday evening revealed that Wee Hur PBSA Master Trust, through its wholly owned sub-trust, WH Gibbons Trust, has signed a put and call agreement on the proposed acquisition of a property in Sydney for A$52 million (S$53.13 million). The property developer owns a 69 per cent stake in Wee Hur PBSA Master Trust.

The property – 13-23 Gibbons Street –  is a 32-unit freehold residential block in Redfern with a site area of about 1,365 sq m.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Wee Hur said that it intends to redevelop the property into a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), which can hold about 515 beds.

Following redevelopment, the plot will consist of an 18-storey building with two podium levels and 16 levels of student accommodation and will consist of studios and cluster bedrooms and a small retail tenancy on the ground level, among others.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Gibbons Street property is located in the vicinity of University of Sydney and University of Technology Sydney, while the proposed Waterloo Metro Station will be about 300 metres away from the property.

The move by the property group is in line with its strategy to venture into Australian-focused student residences and will be its fourth such residence.

Its first – in Brisbane – would be ready for use by students in July 2018 while its Adelaide accommodation is expected to be completed by early 2019 and its Melbourne equivalent would be completed by 2020, Wee Hur said.

“If the acquisition of the property in Sydney is successful and the PBSA redevelopment plan is approved, the total number of PBSA beds in major cities of Australia in the pipeline under the Wee Hur PBSA Master Trust can reach approximately 3,765,” it added.

Goh Yeow Lian, executive chairman, Wee Hur, said: “We are very pleased to find this acquisition opportunity in Sydney as we wanted very much to have a PBSA in this city. We find this site attractive as it is close to two universities, the University of Sydney and University of Technology Sydney, and also close to railway train and metro stations.”

Wee Hur shares last traded on May 30 at S$0.235.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Real Estate

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening