You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Weiye's delisting offer made unconditional

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 10:50 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

WEIYE Holdings - a property developer and equipment manufacturer - said the delisting offer has been made unconditional, after the resolution was passed during an EGM on Tuesday.

Weiye announced earlier in March this year its intention to delist from the Singapore Exchange (SGX). It will, however, remain listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 

The final closing date of the exit offer is Aug 7, 2018 at 4pm. The last day of trading of its shares will be July 30.

The proposed conditional cash exit offer will be done at S$0.65 or HK$3.88 in cash for each offer share. 

One reason for the delisting was the limited liquidity in the trading of its shares on SGX.

The company said in March that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is "geographically more aligned with the group's business operations" which are mainly in China, and has chosen that as the preferred platform for future fundraising activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Advance appoints non-executive chairman as CEO, with current chief "redesigned" to be director

Trendlines ends JV agreement with China PE firm

Sembcorp Industries sells stake in China property firm for S$68m

MIT posts 2.7% rise in Q1 DPU

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Q3 DPU up 1.8%

Healthway Medical launches new look

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fta.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

Shopmatic 3 easy steps.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Singapore e-commerce startup Shopmatic expands to the Middle East

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening