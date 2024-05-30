With WFS under its belt, a supersized Sats aims for S$8 billion in revenue by 2028
The acquisition has made Sats more geographically diversified; the company has also tweaked its business mix
AIRPORT-services provider Sats is “in the right spot”, says its chief executive officer Kerry Mok.
After acquiring Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2023, it is ready to tap the opportunities arising from the geopolitical tensions across the world, and companies’ adjusting their supply chains to get around the fallout from these hotspots.
Post-acquisition, the supplier of in-flight catering and ground handling services can now talk to customers about leveraging its enlarged network, rather than just try to win contracts station by station.
