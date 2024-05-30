The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

SUBSCRIBERS

With WFS under its belt, a supersized Sats aims for S$8 billion in revenue by 2028

The acquisition has made Sats more geographically diversified; the company has also tweaked its business mix

Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 06:19 PM
Share this article.

AIRPORT-services provider Sats is “in the right spot”, says its chief executive officer Kerry Mok.

After acquiring Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2023, it is ready to tap the opportunities arising from the geopolitical tensions across the world, and companies’ adjusting their supply chains to get around the fallout from these hotspots.

Post-acquisition, the supplier of in-flight catering and ground handling services can now talk to customers about leveraging its enlarged network, rather than just try to win contracts station by station.

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here