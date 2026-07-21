What is China’s Moonshot AI and why is it roiling markets?

Beijing-based firm’s Kimi K3 AI model delivers performance that rivals offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic

Moonshot AI sells tiered subscription plans for its Kimi chatbot and offers its underlying technology to enterprise clients. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINESE startup Moonshot AI released a new artificial intelligence model on Friday (Jul 17) that drew global attention both for its powerful capabilities and for sending stock markets reeling around the world.

The Beijing-based company’s Kimi K3 AI model delivers performance on industry benchmarks that rivals top-tier offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic, a surprising breakthrough for a firm that has operated in the shadow of local competitor DeepSeek.

AI and semiconductor stocks tumbled on investor concerns that the rise of China’s AI businesses could force US leaders such as Anthropic to pull back on their investments.

That could undercut demand at industry powerhouses Nvidia, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, whose stock prices fell following the Moonshot news.

What is Moonshot?

Moonshot was founded in early 2023 by Yang Zhilin, a former Tsinghua University professor who previously worked at Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google.

Before the breakout of DeepSeek, he was the poster boy of Chinese AI.

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An alumnus of Carnegie Mellon University, Yang has written more than a dozen widely cited research papers on natural language processing.

When he set out to launch his own company to challenge OpenAI, venture capitalists rushed to back him. Moonshot AI’s valuation soon reached US$20 billion as Kimi became China’s most popular ChatGPT alternative.

What else is Yang Zhilin known for?

Moonshot’s founder is not just an academic.

The 33-year-old is a huge music fan who has infused his company with the names of his favourite bands.

Conference rooms at headquarters sport names including Radiohead, Led Zeppelin, Queen and Nirvana.

Kimi’s subscription plans are named after the tempo guidelines of classical music: Adagio, Andante and Moderato.

The startup was originally called the Dark Side of the Moon in Chinese, after Yang’s favorite Pink Floyd album.

What is Moonshot’s business model?

Moonshot is looking to raise as much as US$2 billion in new funding at a valuation of US$30 billion, Bloomberg reported in June, putting it among the leaders in China’s AI market.

The Kimi developer is in the process of dismantling its offshore structure to pave the way for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, after Beijing tightened its grip on overseas listings.

The company’s annual recurring revenue – a gauge of its forward-looking sales – topped US$200 million in April, driven by surging demand for its chatbot and large language models.

The company sells tiered subscription plans for the chatbot and offers its underlying technology to enterprise clients.

What threat does Moonshot pose to US rivals?

Moonshot claims that the latest version of Kimi excels at coding tasks.

US firms are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure to run and improve their models – much of it going to chipmakers.

Coding is one of the most lucrative offerings by advanced model companies, driving revenue for Anthropic and OpenAI ahead of their planned IPOs.

If Moonshot can provide a viable alternative, that could upend the business case for its competitors.

Chinese models have already priced their services aggressively, undercutting US rivals.

The weighted average cost of performing a standardised intelligence task using Kimi 2.6 or DeepSeek’s V4 Flash model ranges from US$0.33 to just US$0.02, compared with US$2.75 for the same task on Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, according to benchmarking site Artificial Analysis.

Moonshot’s latest offering is priced at a premium by comparison. Kimi K3’s cost on the same ranking is estimated at US$0.95.

Are Chinese AI companies playing fair?

There is the possibility that Kimi and others in China have already benefited from Anthropic’s work and investment.

Earlier in 2026, Anthropic accused Moonshot, DeepSeek and MiniMax of training their models based on Claude’s capabilities, in a process known as distillation, with “industrial-scale campaigns” that are “in violation of our terms of service and regional access”, according to a February blog post.

Moonshot did not respond to a request for comment regarding Anthropic’s accusations.

In its latest release, Moonshot positioned itself as an underdog.

“Despite being a highly competitive model overall, K3 nonetheless exhibits a noticeable gap in user experience compared with Claude Fable 5 and GPT 5.6 Sol.” BLOOMBERG