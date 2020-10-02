You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
joanng@sph.com.sg@JoanNgBT

nz_yuen_021031.jpg
Known simply as Moon to just about everybody who knows him, Mr Yuen has been all about the small wins.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

INVESTORS craving a change in management direction at what was once Singapore's largest public-listed company have finally got what they want - sort of - with the appointment of Yuen Kuan Moon as the new chief executive of Singtel.

The argument for change is strong, given that Singtel's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE chief financial officer to step down on Nov 4

OUE Limited's chief financial officer Ivan Lim will be stepping down from his role, with effect from Nov 4, to...

Oct 2, 2020 12:28 AM
Real Estate

Burj Khalifa builder Arabtec set to fall into liquidation

[DUBAI] Shareholders of United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec Holding PJSC, which helped build the world's tallest...

Oct 2, 2020 12:21 AM
Technology

Britain report says Huawei security failings pose long-term risk

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has failed to convince British security officials that the security risks of...

Oct 2, 2020 12:08 AM
Consumer

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala agrees 62.48b rupees deal with India's Reliance Retail

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment has agreed to invest 62.48 billion rupees (S$1.16 billion) in the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:55 PM
Banking & Finance

US junk bonds set another sales record with busiest September ever

[NEW YORK] The US junk-bond market racked up another monthly record after borrowers sold more than US$47 billion of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Nam Cheong's creditors to withhold proceedings against its unit while it prepares debt restructuring proposal

Swiss Axpo to open Singapore office to expand LNG trading in Asia

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.