Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE exodus of directors from the board of City Developments (CDL), over concerns about the company's investment in Chinese real estate developer Sincere Property Group (SPG), may have some investors on tenterhooks.
Yet, combined with remedial steps CDL is already taking, the turnover of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes