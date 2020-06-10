Will DBS' fixed-rate mortgage move be enough to keep its lead?

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE'S biggest mortgage player DBS is still not going down the well-trodden path of actively offering home loans linked to the Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor) - though the fall in Sibor could lure customers away from its flagship product, which is tied to the bank'...
