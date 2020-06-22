You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
MARK TO MARKET

Will Phase Two of reopening spur recovery for shops, restaurants and Reits?

Retailers serving wealthy consumers stand best chance of achieving sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

ym-coffeeshop-220620.jpg
On Friday, the first day of Phase Two of Singapore's reopening process, I ventured out of my house to a food and beverage outlet that served alcoholic refreshments to meet some friends with whom I frequently communicate via a WhatsApp chat group.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

ON Friday, the first day of Phase Two of Singapore's reopening process, I ventured out of my house to a food and beverage outlet that served alcoholic refreshments to meet some friends with whom I frequently communicate via a WhatsApp chat group.

In keeping with the current limits on...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 06:03 AM
Real Estate

China Maple Leaf nears deal for Singapore's Canadian school: sources

[SINGAPORE] China Maple Leaf Educational Systems is close to acquiring one of the largest international schools in...

Jun 22, 2020 05:57 AM
Government & Economy

TikTok users, K-pop fans say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations...

Jun 21, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for Lam to select judges in national security trials

[HONG KONG] Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for...

Jun 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins Digital Transformation Award

DBS has been named the inaugural winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the Hackett Group’s Digital Awards...

Jun 21, 2020 06:42 PM
Government & Economy

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

[SINGAPORE ] From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.