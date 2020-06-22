Will Phase Two of reopening spur recovery for shops, restaurants and Reits?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ON Friday, the first day of Phase Two of Singapore's reopening process, I ventured out of my house to a food and beverage outlet that served alcoholic refreshments to meet some friends with whom I frequently communicate via a WhatsApp chat group.
In keeping with the current limits on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes