You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
MARK TO MARKET

Will Sunningdale minorities seize the chance to stay invested as the company goes private?

Having an avenue to ride along with the acquirers may reduce the tension and criticism such deals normally draw
Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

rk_Sunningdale-tech_161120.jpg
Sunningdale's minority shareholders are being offered the opportunity to remain invested in the company after it goes private.
BT FILE PHOTO

WHEN I first saw the headlines about precision plastic components maker Sunningdale Tech being taken private, I thought we were headed for another round of handwringing about the future of the local stock market being threatened by delistings.

Then, I read the lengthy announcement of the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 10:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Axington receives letter of demand from Kuala Lumpur landlord

AXINGTON has received a letter of demand from its landlord Klang Valley Projects claiming about RM15,592 (S$5,905)...

Nov 16, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares rose at the opening bell on Monday, tracking a higher close in US markets on Friday.

Nov 16, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Australia: Bourse halts trading on 'data issues' after shares hit eight-month high

[BENGALURU] Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted on Monday as the stock exchange operator cited...

Nov 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Real Estate

China's new home prices rise 0.2% m-o-m in October

[BEIJING] Chinese new home prices grew at a slower monthly pace in October, data showed on Monday, with some big...

Nov 16, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street thanks to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Insurers' critical-illness portfolios healthy, but risks lurk

Will Sunningdale minorities seize the chance to stay invested as the company goes private?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is still keen on acquisitions

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for