Wilmar among top buys of some analysts for its diversified earnings base

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
INVESTORS of Wilmar International were rattled on Aug 20 when its second-largest shareholder, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), decided to trim its stake in the agri-commodities company. The agri-food giant's share price tumbled 10 per cent over the course of the day, with some 236....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes