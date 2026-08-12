The Business Times
business-time-50

Wilmar H1 net profit rises 2.3% on stronger feed and food product segments

Group declares an interim dividend of S$0.05 a share, up from S$0.04 a share a year earlier

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Benicia Tan

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 06:31 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Wilmar’s H1 revenue is up 17.2% year on year at US$38.6 billion, from US$32.9 billion previously.
    • Wilmar’s H1 revenue is up 17.2% year on year at US$38.6 billion, from US$32.9 billion previously. PHOTO: WILMAR

    [SINGAPORE] Agribusiness Wilmar International on Wednesday (Aug 12) reported a net profit of US$608.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30, up 2.3 per cent from US$594.9 million for the year-ago period.

    The group attributed this to stronger performance in the food, feed and industrial products segments. However, these improvements were partially offset by weaker performance from the plantation and sugar milling segment.

    The group also recorded lower contributions from associates and joint ventures, partly due to the absence of the share of results of Mumbai-listed AWL Agri Business since it became a subsidiary of Wilmar in December 2025.

    Wilmar said this segment was further impacted by weaker contributions from the group’s investments in Europe and South-east Asia.

    Revenue rose 17.2 per cent year on year to US$38.6 billion in H1, from US$32.9 billion. Wilmar attributed this largely to the consolidation of AWL's results since December 2025.

    The top line was further supported by higher selling prices on most products during the period.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Earnings per share came in at US$0.098, up from US$0.095 a year earlier.

    The group declared an interim dividend of S$0.05 a share, up from S$0.04 a share previously. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 2.

    Performance amid “heightened volatility”

    Wilmar noted that its food products segment was boosted by the impact of AWL’s consolidation, the recognition of a gain from the disposal of joint ventures in China in the first quarter of 2026, as well as improved sales volume in H1.

    Under its feed and industrial products segment, the tropical oils business recorded better volumes and refining margins during the period, the group said.

    Sales volumes for the oil seeds and grains business also climbed 6 per cent, as rising feed demand in China boosted soybean-crushing activities.

    Meanwhile, the plantation and sugar milling business was weaker, primarily on the back of softer sugar prices. Wilmar also recorded a US$24.7 million impairment loss on its sugar milling assets in India.

    The group’s palm plantation business recorded a 6 per cent decline in fresh fruit bunch production volumes in H1 due to lower crop production in Indonesia.

    Wilmar also recorded higher mark-to-market losses on its investment securities.

    Kuok Khoon Hong, CEO of Wilmar, noted that the H1 results improved despite “heightened volatility across commodity markets” which arose following the conflict in the Middle East.

    He said management expects operating conditions to “remain uncertain due to continuing geopolitical developments”.

    “Nevertheless, our integrated business model, diversified operations and broad geographical presence are expected to provide resilience amid these challenging conditions.”

    In April, Wilmar noted in a bourse filing that it foresees “certain indirect impact” on its operations from the Middle East conflict, but believes its current structure is sufficient to manage the situation.

    “Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group expects results for the year to be satisfactory,” said Kuok.

    Shares of Wilmar closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$3.94 on Wednesday, before the results were announced.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    wilmar internationalFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More