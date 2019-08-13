You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wilmar Q2 net profit halved due to lower crush margins

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 7:05 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

AGRI giant Wilmar International's net profit for the second quarter fell 52 per cent to US$151 million from a restated US$316.4 million a year ago on the back of lower soybean crush margins, weaker showing by associates and sugar business as well as higher finance cost.

Revenue was 9 per cent lower at US$9.8 billion from US$10.8 billion a year ago due to lower commodity prices which were partially offset by a nearly 4 per cent jump in sales volume.

Core net profit halved to US$177 million for the three months to June from US$352 million. The main culprit was the greater-than-expected impact of the African swine fever on soybean meal demand which led to lower crush margins, said the company in its results announcement on Tuesday. This negative was however partially offset by strong performance from consumer products and oleochemicals.

Although the sugar operations in Australia and Indonesia performed better this year, Wilmar said the segment was impacted by the consolidation of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited which became a subsidiary in June 2018 and the accounting losses of its discontinued operations in Brazil. In addition, the results were also affected by lower contributions from China associates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over the period, finance costs rose 27 per cent to US$247 million as a result of higher borrowing rates following hikes in interest rate and higher average bank borrowings, said Wilmar.

Accordingly, earnings per share fell to 2.4 US cents versus five US cents a year ago.

The group has declared an interim dividend of three Singapore cents per share, lower than 3.5 Singapore cents per share recommended in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

For the first-half period, net profit declined 22 per cent to US$408 million on the back of a nearly 8 per cent dip in revenue to US$20 billion. Core net profit dropped 20 per cent to US$427 million over the half-year period.

Wilmar shares finished higher by three Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent at S$4.05 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly