Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

MAINBOARD-listed agri-business group Wilmar International posted a 20 per cent rise in net profit for the third fiscal quarter ended September to US$536.6 million from US$447.1 million in the year-ago period.
Wilmar's core net profit came in at US$501.4 million, some 19.6...
