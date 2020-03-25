You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wilmar sets up 4 new subsidiaries and acquires 1 firm

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:37 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

AGRIBUSINESS company Wilmar International on Friday announced the establishment of four new subsidiaries in the Solomon Islands, China, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, as well as an acquisition of one of its subsidiaries in China. 

Goodman Fielder International in the Soloman Islands is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodman Fielder, which is in turn, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar. Goodman Fielder will have an issued and paid-up share capital of SI$50,000 (S$8,524). This new Wilmar subsidiary will engage in the sale and distribution of food products.

The China subsidiary Yihai Kerry (Hunan) Oils, Grains & Foodstuffs Co is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings (YKA) Co. This means it is an indirect 99.99 per cent owned subsidiary of Wilmar. YK Hunan has a registered capital of RMB300 million (S$61.1 million). YK Hunan will engage in rice and flour milling, edible oils refining and packing.

Meanwhile, the third subsidiary Raffles Shipmanagement Services in Myanmar is an indirect 60 per cent owned subsidiary of Wilmar. Raffles Shipmanagement Services has issued a share capital of US$1. The proposed principal activities of the subsidiary are ship crew recruitment and placement and ship agency services.

The associated company in Sri Lanka, Sunshine Wilmar, is 50 per cent owned by Pyramid Wilmar Plantations, giving Wilmar at 87.5 per cent stake in it. Sunshine Wilmar has an issued capital of 20 Sri Lankan rupees. The remaining 50 per cent of the issued capital is held by Sunshine Holdings,  a party not related to Wilmar. The proposed principal activity of Sunshine Wilmar is investment holding.

SEE ALSO

Cromwell E-Reit sells 12 assets, buys 3 in Europe

YKA has also acquired a 69.50 per cent interest in the registered capital of Shenzhen Delion Food Co for a total cash consideration of RMB72.6 million (S$14.8 million). The remaining 30.50 per cent interest of the registered capital of Shenzhen Delion is held by a party not related to Wilmar and Shanghai Broad Ocean Investments Co, a company owned by certain employees of YKA. 

100 On Ridge, on the hand, has been dissolved and has ceased to be a subsidiary of Wilmar.

Wilmar shares closed up $0.24 or 7.9 per cent to S$3.26 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Fortress Minerals mining activities remain suspended as Malaysia extends movement control order

Bonvests Holdings revokes proposed dividends, implements pay cut to sustain operations

ComfortDelGro Taxi extends and increases the daily rental relief for cabbies

Sias issues guidance to shareholders for AGMs amid Covid-19 outbreak

UBS reviewing 'buy' call on Eagle Hospitality Trust after event of default

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 25, 2020 06:12 PM
Stocks

STI jumps 6.1% as US policymakers agree to US$2t fiscal stimulus package

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) registered successive sessions of gains for the first time in three weeks as...

Mar 25, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Fortress Minerals mining activities remain suspended as Malaysia extends movement control order

CATALIST-LISTED Fortress Minerals said on Wednesday that its mining activities in Bukit Besi, Terengganu, Malaysia,...

Mar 25, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Bonvests Holdings revokes proposed dividends, implements pay cut to sustain operations

BONVESTS Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will revoke its proposed dividend of 1 Singapore cent per share for...

Mar 25, 2020 05:43 PM
Government & Economy

Closure of schools and workplaces possible if number of Covid-19 cases continues rising: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE has reached a critical phase in its fight against the novel coronavirus, National Development Minister...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.