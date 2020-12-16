You are here

Winding up of dormant unit to impact BH Global's earnings

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 9:29 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

A DORMANT subsidiary of light equipment maker BH Global Corporation is being wound up, and the liquidation is expected to impact the group's earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Still, mainboard-listed BH Global said it expects to remain profitable for the financial year.

The loss on liquidation, of about S$4.5 million, does not affect the operations and cashflow of the group, it added.

Shares of BH Global closed unchanged at S$0.305 on Wednesday before the announcement.

