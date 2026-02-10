Wing Tai H1 net profit surges to S$40.3 million on higher takings from Singapore properties

Revenue is up 140% year on year at S$270.2 million

Wing Tai says its increased H1 revenue comes on the back of progressive sales recognised from River Green (pictured) and TheLakeGarden Residences. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Property and retail company Wing Tai recorded a net profit of S$40.3 million for the first half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 300 per cent from S$10.1 million for the year-ago period.

Earnings per share for the half-year stood at S$0.0528, up from S$0.0132 for H1 FY2024. Revenue jumped 140 per cent to S$270.2 million, from S$112.7 million previously.

Wing Tai in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Feb 10) attributed the increase mainly to a higher contribution from development properties in Singapore.

Revenue growth for the period was primarily due to progressive sales recognised from River Green and TheLakeGarden Residences.

River Green, a 524-unit luxury condominium at River Valley Road, was launched in August 2025 with a take-up rate of 88 per cent, or 460 units, at its launch weekend.

TheLakeGarden Residences, meanwhile, was launched in 2023 and sold 23 per cent or 71 of its total 306 units.

Wing Tai’s net asset value per share as at Dec 31, 2025, was S$3.91, compared with S$3.73 as at Jun 30, 2025. Its net gearing ratio was 0.14 times as at Dec 31, 2025, from 0.29 times six months earlier.

The group expects the buying sentiment for the private residential market in Singapore to remain stable.

Data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed that the private residential property price index rose 3.3 per cent in 2025, compared to the 3.9 per cent increase in 2024.

The number of new private residential units sold islandwide in 2025 was 10,815 units, from 6,469 a year earlier.

Wing Tai said it will continue to release more units for sale “at the appropriate times”.

The counter ended Tuesday 1.2 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.67.