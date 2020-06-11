Wing Tai Properties warns of H1 loss

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WING Tai Properties, the Hong Kong associate of Singapore-listed Wing Tai Holdings, on Wednesday guided for a first-half consolidated loss for the six months ending June 30.
In the year-ago period, there was a consolidated profit of HK$245.4 million (S$43.9 million), said...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes