Wing Tai subsidiary buys Australia data centre for A$51m

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 6:36 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

REGIONAL property and lifestyle group Wing Tai Holdings said on Monday that a trustee of its wholly-owned subsidiary WT DC Trust II has agreed to buy a freehold data centre in Australia for A$51 million (S$48.2 million).

Evergreen Nominees (Victoria) is the seller of the data centre, which is located within Tally Ho Business Park in Victoria.

The property sits on 4 Wesley Court, Burwood East and is wholly leased to a major IT services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said Wing Tai.

