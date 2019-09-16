Wing Tai subsidiary buys Australia data centre for A$51m

REGIONAL property and lifestyle group Wing Tai Holdings said on Monday that a trustee of its wholly-owned subsidiary WT DC Trust II has agreed to buy a freehold data centre in Australia for A$51 million (S$48.2 million).

Evergreen Nominees (Victoria) is the seller of the data centre, which is located within Tally Ho Business Park in Victoria.

The property sits on 4 Wesley Court, Burwood East and is wholly leased to a major IT services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said Wing Tai.