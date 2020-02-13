You are here

Wing Tai to preview The M condo this weekend

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 3:54 PM
Indicative prices start from “just below” S$1 million for the studios, said Stacey Ow Yeong, Wing Tai's head of marketing.
WING Tai Asia will open The M condominium on Middle Road for public preview on Saturday.

To be completed in the first quarter of 2024, the 522-unit residential-commercial project is located in the prime Ophir-Rochor Corridor.

Its apartments will be spread across three 20-storey towers and a six-storey block. There will also be a retail component at the ground level, with shops and restaurants.

The bulk of the units – 505 of them – are studio apartments as well as one and two-bedroom units. Their sizes range from 409-420 square feet (sq ft) for studios to 721-764 sq ft for the two-bedroom plus study units.

The remaining 17 units are three-bedroom dual-key apartments at 904 sq ft each.

Indicative prices start from “just below” S$1 million for the studios, from S$1 million for the one-bedroom units and from S$1.1 million for the one-bedroom plus study, said Stacey Ow Yeong, head of marketing at Wing Tai.

The two-bedroom apartments are priced from S$1.3 million, while the two-bedroom plus study units are priced from S$1.6 million onwards.

Indicative prices for the three-bedroom dual-key units start at S$2 million.

The M’s studio and one-bedroom units feature a “novel home/work concept” that can transform a living space into a productive workspace, Wing Tai said.

The concept, which is being trademarked, includes design elements such as a multi-function kitchen table for dining and entertainment that can be converted into a work desk, as well as a sliding wardrobe that doubles up as a workspace storage solution.

The development is close to the arts and cultural precinct spanning Bras Basah, Bugis and the Civic District.

It is within walking distance to three MRT stations: Bugis, City Hall and Esplanade. Residents can also walk to major office, retail and healthcare hubs such as South Beach, DUO, Bugis Junction and Raffles Hospital.

The M will appeal to investors and homebuyers, including an expanding segment of creative professionals and gig workers who telecommute, Wing Tai said.

The developer is Wing Tai’s subsidiary Wingcharm Investment. The property sits on 99-year leasehold land spanning 7,462.7 square metres in site area.

Its sales gallery is located at the junction of Middle Road and Selegie Road.

