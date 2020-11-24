Woman in defamation case filed by HC Surgical doctor fails again to overturn court decision

SERENE Tiong, who was sued by HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) surgeon Julian Ong for defamation, has failed in her application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the High Court's decision on Oct 2.

The application costs of S$5,000 has been awarded to Dr Ong.

The High Court had on Oct 2 held Ms Tiong liable for defamation and granted Dr Ong an injunction against her. The court ordered her to pay S$40,000 in costs to the surgeon for court proceedings.

Dr Ong had sued Ms Tiong, who is also a minority shareholder of HCSS, for claiming that he and psychiatrist Chan Herng Nieng colluded to take sexual advantage of vulnerable women patients.

Ms Tiong had made an application to the High Court for leave to appeal against the High Court decision, but this was dismissed, HCSS said on Oct 15.

Ms Tiong then filed a further application to the Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against the Oct 2 High Court decision.

HCSS' counter closed at 40.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 1.25 per cent.