Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

Having one woman independent director - vs having none - also raises a company's corporate governance score, study finds
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The members of the panel discussing the issue at the seminar were (from left) DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta; head of APAC Investment Office at UBS Global Wealth Management Min Lan Tan; first vice-chairman at the Singapore Institute of Directors Tham Sai Choy; senior partner of McKinsey & Company Singapore Diaan-Yi Lin; and Associate Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre of Governance, Institutions and Organisations of the NUS Business School.
Singapore

WOMEN independent directors have a direct positive effect on the financial performance of companies, a study conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO) has concluded.

If the

