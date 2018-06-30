You are here
Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study
Having one woman independent director - vs having none - also raises a company's corporate governance score, study finds
WOMEN independent directors have a direct positive effect on the financial performance of companies, a study conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO) has concluded.
If the
