You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Women independent directors are good for companies' financial performance: NUS study

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 1:34 PM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

WOMEN independent directors have a direct positive effect on the financial performance of companies, according to a study conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School.

It is the first in Singapore to establish a relationship between board gender diversity and a company’s financial performance.

The study analysed data from 500 companies listed in Singapore over the past five years, excluding real estate investment trusts and business trusts. 

According to the study, if the average number of woman independent directors on a board increases by one, the company’s financial performance, as measured by Tobin’s Q ratio of market value to book value, would rise by 11.8 per cent. A useful measure to value a company, the Q Ratio links the market value of a firm to the replacement cost of its assets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The findings of the study were presented on Friday at a seminar on board gender diversity organised by the Diversity Action Committee (DAC), a body set up by the Singapore government to address female under-representation on company boards. Women made up just 10.8 per cent of listed company directors last year, said the DAC.

The study, led by NUS Business School associate professor Lawrence Loh, also found that board gender diversity has a “positive and statistically significant” impact on corporate governance, which in turn has a similar effect on financial performance.

It said that the presence of one woman independent director on boards, compared to having no woman independent director, leads to a higher corporate governance score of 55.12, which in turn improves the financial performance of a company. The corporate governance score for having no woman independent director on boards is 45.53.

“This study is timely as proposed revisions to the Code of Corporate Governance promote diversity policy transparency and board renewal,” said Loh Boon Chye, DAC chairman and Singapore Exchange CEO.

“We hope that companies will now appreciate the benefits and take action to bring more women onto their boards,” he said.

Companies & Markets

Hearing of winding-up application against Big Box owner adjourned

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

Broker's take: SAC initiates coverage on Hong Lai Huat with 'buy', citing turnaround story

Stocks to watch: Del Monte, Rich Capital, Second Chance Properties, Emerging Towns & Cities

CW Advanced Technologies to hold informal noteholders' meeting on July 16 after note default

Pacific Radiance narrows Q1 net loss to US$12.8m

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Twenty Anson
Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Electricity tariffs to rise by average of 6.9% in Q3

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening