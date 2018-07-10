You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

World Class Global bags A$156.8m revenue from two Melbourne projects

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 9:37 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

WORLD Class Global yielded A$156.8 million (S$158.5 million) of revenue from the first phase handovers of two residential projects, AVANT and Australia 108 in Melbourne, Australia, as at the end of June.

The real estate player said after Tuesday’s trading hours that this would positively impact its first half financial performance for FY18.

The purchase settlements for 195 units at AVANT were successfully completed.  This contributed A$101 million recognised revenue for the group.  The final handover for AVANT is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018 and will yield up to A$157.6 million in revenue.  

The developer also completed the first phase handover for 108 residential units of its Australia 108 project.   That generated A$55.8 million in recognised revenue.   It expects to begin the second phase handover for 191 units at this project between July and October 2018.   

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

colin-grab-10.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening