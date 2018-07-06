You are here
Xiaomi call warrants to list on SGX on July 9
They will be traded in Singapore dollars and track the movement of Xiaomi shares in Hong Kong after the IPO
Singapore
THREE new call warrants on Xiaomi Corporation issued by Macquarie Bank will start trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 9, alongside Xiaomi's initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The Xiaomi warrants - to
