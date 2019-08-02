XMH Holdings warns it could be placed on SGX watch-list

XMH Holdings on Friday warned that it could be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list after it recorded three consecutive years of pre-tax losses.

According to SGX listing rules, an issuer will be put on the watch-list if it records pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and has an average daily market cap of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

XMH's average daily market cap as at Aug 1 for the last six months was about S$20.5 million.

The counter closed unchanged at 16 Singapore cents on Friday.