You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

XMH Holdings warns it could be placed on SGX watch-list

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:25 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

XMH Holdings on Friday warned that it could be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list after it recorded three consecutive years of pre-tax losses.

According to SGX listing rules, an issuer will be put on the watch-list if it records pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and has an average daily market cap of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

XMH's average daily market cap as at Aug 1 for the last six months was about S$20.5 million.

The counter closed unchanged at 16 Singapore cents on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

AEI Corp warns of loss for HY19 on soft demand, depressed pricing

Hong Leong Asia ups takeover offer price for cement maker Tasek

Jardine Matheson 1H19 underlying profit down 3% to US$738m

Genting Singapore Q2 net profit falls 5% to S$168.4m

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

M&C posts 5% rise in Q2 net profit to £21m

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly