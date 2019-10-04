You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Y Ventures gets listing and quotation notice for 24.66m placement

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 8:27 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce firm Y Ventures has received the listing and quotation notice for its proposed placement of 24.66 million new ordinary shares at S$0.0812 apiece, it said on Friday night.

The shares have to be placed out within seven market days from the date of the notice, Oct 4.

Y Ventures had earlier said that of the S$2 million net proceeds from the placement, around S$1 million would be used to fund business expansion via potential mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic collaborations as well as investments.

The proceeds will also be used as working capital to accelerate its core business-to-consumer e-commerce business, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Chinese Global Investors served with statutory demand from former CFO

Triyards says it received Sept 5 statutory demand with 21-day deadline

Jardine Matheson maps a road to younger Asia for its peers

Coworking here to stay despite WeWork concerns: Jefferies, DBS

Court says SMI entitled to countersue Hyflux for S$39m in escrow; full trial required to resolve dispute

DBS must bulk up or lose fintech turf in South-east Asia

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly