You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Y Ventures says 'not aware' of reasons for unusual trading activity

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 10:03 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce firm Y Ventures said on Monday that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual price movements in its shares.

Y Ventures shares crashed 18.84 per cent or 2.6 Singapore cents on Monday to S$0.112, with close to 30 million shares changing hands.

Y Ventures did note however that it had commenced discussions with a counterparty to explore a potential joint venture though to date, no definitive terms or formal legal documentation have been agreed on, and no binding agreement signed between the parties.

Monday's price action prompted a query from the surveillance arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX). It is the second query to be issued to Y Ventures in the past four months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On June 18, shares in Y Ventures surged 34.31 per cent or 3.5 Singapore cents to S$0.137, with 36.6 million shares traded.

On Apr 4, shares in Y Ventures soared 41.27 per cent or 2.6 Singapore cents to S$0.089, with 26.9 million shares changing hands.

In reply to SGX's query on both occasions, Y Ventures said it could not explain the increase in share price and trading volume.

Companies & Markets

Debao independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on FY2018 statements

Jackspeed Corp H1 net profit dips 4.6% to S$3.2m

Stephen Riady’s son to become deputy CEO of OUE

Keppel Infrastructure Trust declares Q3 DPU of 0.93 S cent

Lian Beng Q1 net profit up 21.3% on associates' profits

Tuan Sing's Superluck to issue senior secured 3-year 2.8% notes

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly