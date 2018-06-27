Y Ventures scores exclusive online distribution for Disney merchandise in South-east Asia

Catalist-listed Y Ventures Group said that it has entered into an agreement with Beast Kingdom Co Ltd, a licensee for official Disney products in Asia, to act as its exclusive online distributor in South-east Asia for three years.

Y Ventures said that it aims to be the largest online retailer of official Disney products in the region with this deal - which will see the company's online stores stocked with official Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar merchandise.

The products will also be available on Beast Kingdom's own online platforms and across online market places in South-east Asia.

Y Ventures, which is a data analytics driven e-commerce and technology company, will also provide data analytics to augment product selection, optimise online marketing, ensure end-to-end delivery and handle after-sales support to customers, as part of its deal with Beast Kingdom.