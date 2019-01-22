Yamada Green executive director resigns after review of draft investigation report

CHINA-BASED mushroom supplier Yamada Green Resources announced on Tuesday night that its executive director Lin Weibin has tendered his resignation with effect from Jan 22.

In a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange, Yamada Green said that Mr Lin's resignation followed "discussions with the board upon review of the findings of the draft due diligence investigation report by Foo Kon Tan LLP".

Mr Lin, 51, had been an executive director since June 2014. He was in charge of the group's logistics support and its plantation business.

Mr Lin has stepped down as the vice-chairman of the board of Fujian Wangsheng Industrial Co, with Xie Yi Min appointed to the role, with effect from Oct 18, 2018. Mr Lin has also stepped down as the legal representative of Nanping Yuanwang Foods Co with effect from Oct 17, 2018, replaced by Liu Liping. Both companies are wholly owned units of Yamada Green.

In 2017, most of Yamada Green's recent financial documents were destroyed in a fire. Trading in its shares has been suspended since August 2017.