You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yamada Green executive director resigns after review of draft investigation report

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 8:32 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CHINA-BASED mushroom supplier Yamada Green Resources announced on Tuesday night that its executive director Lin Weibin has tendered his resignation with effect from Jan 22.

In a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange, Yamada Green said that Mr Lin's resignation followed "discussions with the board upon review of the findings of the draft due diligence investigation report by Foo Kon Tan LLP".

Mr Lin, 51, had been an executive director since June 2014. He was in charge of the group's logistics support and its plantation business.

Mr Lin has stepped down as the vice-chairman of the board of Fujian Wangsheng Industrial Co, with Xie Yi Min appointed to the role, with effect from Oct 18, 2018. Mr Lin has also stepped down as the legal representative of Nanping Yuanwang Foods Co with effect from Oct 17, 2018, replaced by Liu Liping. Both companies are wholly owned units of Yamada Green.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2017, most of Yamada Green's recent financial documents were destroyed in a fire. Trading in its shares has been suspended since August 2017.

Companies & Markets

Boutique fund investor takes 3.6% stake in Koufu

Mapletree Industrial Trust DPU up 6.6% at 3.07 Singapore cents

TEE International bags new contracts, takes order book to S$484 million

Two YuuZoo independent directors resign

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's Q4 DPU flat at 0.93 Singapore cents

Raffles Place serviced residence was sold at highest offer, Ascott Reit clarifies

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 The man who sold Thai Express returns
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening