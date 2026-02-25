Yangzijiang Financial to report a loss for H2, full-year FY2025

This follows a reassessment to reflect updated credit risk profiles in China’s markets

Yangzijiang Financial attributes the decline to substantial credit loss allowances, following a “comprehensive review” of its debt investment portfolio. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Yangzijiang (YZJ) Financial expects to report a loss for its second-half and full 2025 fiscal year, it announced in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 25).

This would be a reversal from the net profit posted for FY2024. The company attributed the decline to the recognition of substantial credit loss allowances, following a “comprehensive review” of the company’s debt investment portfolio.

The reassessment is a reflection of “updated credit risk profiles in light of current market conditions in China’s real estate and credit markets”, it added.

These led to higher provisions for non-performing loans, as well as the expected credit loss allowances.

Following the spinoff of its maritime fund and maritime investments business last year, YZJ Financial is no longer a pure-play investment management company.

Its profit guidance is based on a preliminary assessment of its internal management accounts. The company plans to release its financial results for both H2 and FY2025 on or around Feb 27.

Shares of YZJ Financial ended 1.4 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.345.