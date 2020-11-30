You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 6:23 PM
@ClaudiaChongBT@ClaudiaChongBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday said it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$226 million.

The nine vessels consist of four 2,400 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships, one 2,700 TEU containership, two 1,800 TEU containerships and two 59,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) dry bulkers.

The two 1,800 TEU containerships were exercised as part of the option orders placed by SITC International Holdings in August. The two 59,000 DWT dry bulkers were placed by Shanghai Baosteel Shipping.

The 2,700 TEU containership will be delivered in late 2021, and the rest of the vessels will be delivered in 2022.

The new orders bring Yangzijiang's total order wins year to date to US$1.26 billion for 43 vessels, not considering the value of the option orders.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ren Letian, executive chairman and CEO of the group, said the company has noticed an increase in the demand for smaller containerships. This comes as the shipping industry adapts to emerging trends and strives to meet the heightened demand for intra-regional shipping and more flexible services.

Mr Ren added that the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to stimulate the seaborne trade between member countries in the Asia-Pacific region. "With these favourable market forces, we hope to deliver further good news to the market when our ongoing negotiations on potential orders bear fruit," he said.

Shares in Yangzijiang ended trading at S$0.88 on Monday, down S$0.04 or 4.35 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

DBS, New World complete HK's first rate swap tied to UN sustainability goals

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

CDL to report full-year loss as Covid-19 impact lingers

UOB to set up electronic FX pricing and trade engine in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

[LONDON] Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish...

Nov 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday ordered the removal of the manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH...

Nov 30, 2020 05:58 PM
Banking & Finance

UK's Big Four auditors await shake-up as corruption probes add up

[LONDON] Britain's audit sector, dominated by the so-called Big Four accountancy giants, is shortly expected to...

Nov 30, 2020 05:45 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will restrict the number of Indonesian workers coming to the island from this week, following a...

Nov 30, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI ends the day down 1.75%, but chalks strongest monthly price gain since 2009

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday down 1.75 per cent or 49.87 to close at 2,805.95.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for