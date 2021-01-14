You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 9:15 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has inked a deal to set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain joint venture, the board said on Thursday.

Its wholly-owned Yangzijiang Terminals China Holding subsidiary will cough up six million yuan (S$1.23 million) for a 30 per cent stake in the three-way joint venture.

The board said that the transaction is in the long-term interest of the group, as it will offer an initial exposure to a wider range of LNG-related business.

Joint-venture company Jiangsu Run Yuan Energy Co will build LNG storage facilities, undertake trade in natural gas and carry out businesses in other parts of the LNG supply chain, said the bourse filing.

Wuxi China Resources Gas Co, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned gas utilities group China Resources (Holdings) Co, will own a majority stake of 51 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Still, the deal is considered an interested-person transaction as one of Yangzijiang's partners, which will hold a 19 per cent interest in the joint venture, is 41 per cent-owned by the honorary chairman and executive chairman of Yangzijiang.

The establishment of the joint venture company will be funded internally and is not expected to materially affect Yangzijiang's earnings per share or net tangible assets for the year to Dec 31, 2021, the board added.

Yangzijiang shed S$0.02, or 1.84 per cent, to S$1.07 on Thursday, before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lian Beng H1 net profit falls 5.2% to S$17.6m

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

Hin Leong Trading's judicial managers given more time to restructure troubled firm

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

SLB Development H1 net profit stable year on year at S$5.54m

Medtecs International exploring Covid-19 test-kit tie-up for Philippine market

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng H1 net profit falls 5.2% to S$17.6m

THE financials of Mainboard-listed property player Lian Beng Group took a hit in the first half-year, as Covid-19...

Jan 14, 2021 09:04 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia may allow private sector to buy and distribute vaccines

[JAKARTA] Indonesia may allow companies to procure their own Covid-19 vaccines, the country's health minister said...

Jan 14, 2021 09:00 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

[OSLO] Norwegian Air, which less than a decade ago challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by...

Jan 14, 2021 08:56 PM
Consumer

ByteDance's chief rival wins HKEX Nod for US$5b IPO

[HONG KONG] Kuaishou Technology, the main rival to ByteDance, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock...

Jan 14, 2021 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

SUBSCRIBERS

SEVENTEEN parties are interested in the embattled Hyflux and have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to explore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for