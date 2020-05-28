You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks new container feeder contract worth 392m yuan

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:51 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding has clinched a contract to build four 1,000-TEU container feeders worth a total of 392 million yuan (S$77.8 million), the mainboard-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday. 

The orders for the four feeders, at 98 million yuan each, came from the Zhejiang Seaport Shipping Company. The design of the feeders will take into consideration the geographic conditions of several major ports in China's Zhejiang province, Yangzijiang said in its filing. The feeders have a maximum loading capacity of 15,000 tons, reducing fuel consumption per unit. 

Ren Letian, chairman and chief executive of Yangzijiang, said the company is making “encouraging progress” amid the market uncertainties arising from Covid-19. The latest contract will expand Yangzijiang’s base of Chinese state-owned enterprise customers, he added. 

“The feeder market is a unique niche market, where the demand in China is relatively more resilient. I am confident that we will deliver the vessels of top-notch design and quality to the customer, in return for their trust and support,” he said. 

Shares of Yangzijiang closed at S$0.935 on Thursday, down by S$0.01 or 1.06 per cent. 

SEE ALSO

Temasek unit leading consortium to rescue PIL

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Former Noble CEO wins appeal in Singapore court over shares

NLB, SPH extend free access of digital newspapers beyond 'circuit breaker'

Brokers' take: SGX price targets slashed on MSCI licence loss, increased competition

ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 05:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV optimistic on recovery from sharp quarterly loss

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm giant FGV Holdings reported a deep first-quarter loss on lower output and a demand...

May 28, 2020 05:31 PM
Government & Economy

China will strive for positive economic growth this year: Premier Li

[BEIJING] China will strive for positive economic growth to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this...

May 28, 2020 05:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan 'seriously concerned' over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong

[TOKYO] Japan is "seriously concerned" about the move by China's Parliament to go forward with national security...

May 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.77...

May 28, 2020 05:11 PM
Transport

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts production

[TOKYO] Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday reported a staggering 671.20 billion yen (S$8.84 billion)...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.