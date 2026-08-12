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Yangzijiang Maritime shares end 8.5% lower after H1 profit drops

The counter falls 9.3% in early trade, but pares some losses

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 09:53 AM — Updated Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 05:24 PM
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    • Yangzijiang Maritime on Tuesday posted a 29% drop in net profit to US$44.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30.
    • Yangzijiang Maritime on Tuesday posted a 29% drop in net profit to US$44.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Yangzijiang Maritime fell as much as 9.3 per cent on Wednesday (Aug 12) after the company reported a drop in first-half net profit.

    The counter fell to as low as S$0.585 in the first 17 minutes of trading, retreating S$0.06, with about 7.7 million securities changing hands. It pared some losses by midday and finished 8.5 per cent lower at S$0.59.

    Yangzijiang Maritime on Tuesday posted a 29 per cent drop in net profit to US$44.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30, down from US$63.5 million in H1 2025. This came despite a 49 per cent year-on-year increase in total income to US$81.6 million.

    Earnings were dragged down by higher operating expenses associated with expanding its maritime fund assets and foreign exchange losses.

    In a note on Wednesday, DBS said that core performance was “broadly in line”, though net profit was boosted by higher fair-value gains and other income. The company’s balance sheet remaining unleveraged also leaves “ample room for fleet growth”, added the bank.

    Six to eight new-build vessels are set to be delivered in the second half of 2026 and about 15 in 2027, which DBS said is set to drive growth.

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    It reiterated its “buy” call, setting a target price of S$0.88, but said that the earnings were still “under review”.

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