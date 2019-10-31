You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang secures new orders for 6 vessels

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 8:57 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding inked new order contracts for six 31,800 dwt Great Lakes bulk carriers, the Chinese shipbuilder said on Thursday.

The orders were placed by Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar). Four of the vessels will be delivered in 2021 to 2022, and the client has the right to exercise the orders for the remaining two.

The Great Lakes bulk carriers were added to Yangzijiang's dry bulker portfolio recently, resulting from its research and development efforts and other efforts to introduce new products, said Yangzijiang CEO Ren Letian.

"Navibulgar is a repeat customer who has taken delivery of a 45,000 dwt dry bulk carrier built by Yangzijiang and has given very positive feedback on the vessel, the construction process and the professionalism of our team," Mr Ren said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will dedicate ourselves, as always, in building high-quality vessels, in return for our customers' continued trust and support in Yangzijiang."

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take

Shares of Yangzijiang closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.53 per cent to S$0.955 on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Lui Tuck Yew resigns from Chip Eng Seng board

Keppel Land invests US$25m in India-based coworking operator

Pollux Properties, PACC Offshore call for trading halts

Broker's take: DBS says SingPost changes are 'steps in right direction'

Nets partners ComfortDelGro to offer in-app payments for rides

UOB extends S$140m in green loans to real estate SMEs under new framework

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 08:39 PM
Real Estate

Property investor Madison earmarks US$1b for central London despite Brexit

[LONDON] Property investor Madison International Realty has more than US$1 billion to spend on central London, its...

Oct 31, 2019 07:54 PM
Government & Economy

UK election campaign hots up on Brexit day that never was

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought Thursday to blame the opposition Labour leader for his failure to...

Oct 31, 2019 07:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Lui Tuck Yew resigns from Chip Eng Seng board

FORMER transport minister Lui Tuck Yew has resigned from the board of Chip Eng Seng, the property and construction...

Oct 31, 2019 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land invests US$25m in India-based coworking operator

KEPPEL Corporation's property arm Keppel Land on Thursday announced that it has invested US$25 million in India-...

Oct 31, 2019 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Eurozone faces stagnation, as inflation falls again

[BRUSSELS] Economic growth in the eurozone remained at a weak 0.2 per cent in the third quarter and inflation fell...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly