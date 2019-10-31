Yangzijiang secures new orders for 6 vessels

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding inked new order contracts for six 31,800 dwt Great Lakes bulk carriers, the Chinese shipbuilder said on Thursday.

The orders were placed by Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar). Four of the vessels will be delivered in 2021 to 2022, and the client has the right to exercise the orders for the remaining two.

The Great Lakes bulk carriers were added to Yangzijiang's dry bulker portfolio recently, resulting from its research and development efforts and other efforts to introduce new products, said Yangzijiang CEO Ren Letian.

"Navibulgar is a repeat customer who has taken delivery of a 45,000 dwt dry bulk carrier built by Yangzijiang and has given very positive feedback on the vessel, the construction process and the professionalism of our team," Mr Ren said.

"We will dedicate ourselves, as always, in building high-quality vessels, in return for our customers' continued trust and support in Yangzijiang."

Shares of Yangzijiang closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.53 per cent to S$0.955 on Thursday before the announcement.