Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rises nearly 10% on higher H2 profit

Its H2 earnings rose 24.6% year on year to 4.5 billion yuan (S$827.4 million)

Therese Soh

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 09:37 AM
    • The counter climbed as much as S$4.31 in early trade, 9.9% or S$0.39 higher than Thursday’s closing price of S$3.92. PHOTO: YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied on Friday (Feb 27) morning after the Chinese vesselmaker posted higher earnings for its second half.

    The counter climbed as much as S$4.31 in early trade, 9.9 per cent or S$0.39 higher than Thursday’s closing price of S$3.92.

    As at 9.17 am it had eased to S$4.26, up 8.7 per cent or S$0.34 with close to 20.6 million shares changing hands. It was one of the top traded counters on the stock exchange by volume.

    The company on Wednesday posted a 24.6 per cent rise in net profit to 4.5 billion yuan (S$827.4 million) for its second half ended Dec 31, from 3.6 billion yuan in the corresponding year-ago period.

    This brought its FY2025 earnings to 8.6 billion yuan, 30.2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 6.6 billion yuan.

