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Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares jump 6.6% after strong H1 earnings report

The company posts a 28.4% rise in net profit to US$800 million

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 09:33 AM
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    • Earnings per share stood at 136.4 fen for the half year, up from 106.02 fen the previous year. 
    • Earnings per share stood at 136.4 fen for the half year, up from 106.02 fen the previous year.  PHOTO: YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 6.6 per cent or S$0.26 to close at S$4.20 on Friday (Aug 7), on the back of its strong first-half earnings growth posted on Thursday.

    The mainboard-listed company posted a 28.4 per cent rise in net profit to 5.4 billion yuan (US$800 million) for H1 ended Jun 30, 2026, from 4.2 billion yuan in the previous corresponding period.

    This was mainly due to higher shipbuilding revenue from the progressive construction of vessels secured at higher contract prices, and a favourable shift in product mix towards ultra-large liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container ships and very large ethane carriers, it said on Thursday.

    The start of shipbuilding activities at the group’s new Hongyuan yard also contributed to the higher net profit.

    Earnings per share stood at 136.4 fen for the half year, up from 106.02 fen the previous year. Revenue for H1 rose 36.2 per cent to 17.5 billion yuan from 12.9 billion yuan a year earlier.

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