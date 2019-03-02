Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's Q4 profit soars 84%

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
YANGZIJIANG (YZJ) Shipbuilding's fourth-quarter net profit rose 84 per cent year-on-year to 1.25 billion Chinese yuan (S$252 million) for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018, helped by favourable foreign exchange gains.
A final dividend of five Singapore cents per share
