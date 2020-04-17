You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang subsidiary to provide credit facility to chairman's unit

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 9:34 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has agreed to provide a revolving credit facility of up to 1.56 billion yuan (S$301.7 million) to Jiangyin Xinyangchuan Enterprise Management Center, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing late on Thursday.

Yangzijiang executive chairman Ren Yuanlin and his son, chief executive Ren Letian, have a 41 per cent stake in Xinyangchuan, which is a limited partnership established in China that invests in energy, manufacturing and property development companies.

The credit facility follows a master facility agreement signed between Xinyangchuan and Yangzijiang subsidiary Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding (JNYS) on April 16.

Yangzijiang said that the credit facility is beneficial to the group as it uses excess cash from JNYS's working capital requirements, and the interest payments represent an additional source of revenue for the subsidiary. 

The credit facility will be used by Xinyangchuan strictly for its working capital requirements. It has an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum, accruing on a daily basis, and matures on March 31, 2025. 

SEE ALSO

Yangzijiang's executive chairman steps down, CEO and son takes over

Under the terms of the facility, Xinyangchuan's net asset value must not fall under 1.5 billion yuan, and its annual return on net assets must be above 8 per cent.

Xinyangchuan will provide security, including pledges of group assets, at a proposed loan-to-value ratio of 50 per cent with each drawdown request, subject to approval by JNYS.

Yangzijiang shares were trading up S$0.03 or 3 per cent at S$1.06 as at 9.01am on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 09:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump was too slow in virus response: poll

[WASHINGTON] Nearly two-thirds of Americans say President Donald Trump was too slow in taking major steps to address...

Apr 17, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks higher ahead of China GDP data

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jolted upwards at the open on Friday with investors keenly awaiting China's GDP figures...

Apr 17, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking US market gains; STI up 2.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday after US markets closed higher overnight.

Apr 17, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices rose on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.88 points to 1,...

Apr 17, 2020 09:16 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, ComfortDelGro, Yangzijiang, Perennial

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.